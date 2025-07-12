Squid jigging in Terengganu poised to become Malaysia’s tourism icon

KUALA TERENGGANU: The traditional practice of squid jigging, locally known as *candat sotong*, is being revitalised as a strategic tourism product under the MADANI Rakyat 2025 Candat Sotong X Carnival. Tourism Malaysia sees this maritime activity as a high-impact attraction for both domestic and international tourists.

Tourism Malaysia Domestic and Events senior director Rafidah Idris highlighted the cultural significance of squid jigging, describing it as more than just a fishing activity. “It brings a very interesting cultural element of the local fishing community to be highlighted globally,“ she said. The experience engages all senses, from the serene sea environment to fresh seafood and authentic interactions with locals.

The carnival, launched by Yong Ee Chin, Undersecretary of Tourism Policy and International Affairs Division of MOTAC, aims to position squid jigging as a unique tourism icon, particularly on Malaysia’s East Coast. Last year, the activity drew over 30,000 visitors, contributing RM7.5 million to the local economy.

Rafidah noted that Tourism Malaysia is working on a holistic tourism package, extending beyond sea activities to include homestays, Terengganu cuisine, cultural performances, and heritage tours. “This holistic experience is being drawn to enable visitors to truly immerse themselves in the soul of Terengganu,“ she said. Sustainability remains a key focus in product development.

Squid jigging, a seasonal activity from May to August, is gaining recognition as an inclusive and sustainable community tourism initiative. Industry players and media presence at the carnival are expected to amplify its promotion. - Bernama