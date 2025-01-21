PUTRAJAYA: The government remains committed to ensuring that no scheme within the public service is overlooked, giving serious attention to constructive views and feedback for improvements so that all positions can benefit from the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA).

Public Service director-general (KPPA) Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz said this is in line with the spirit of SSPA, which is to uphold the public service’s reform agenda in Malaysia MADANI.

He said this initiative aims to achieve three key objectives; enhancing the productivity and efficiency of public services, preparing public officers for change implementation, and ultimately boosting the nation’s competitiveness.

Therefore, Wan Ahmad Dahlan said the Public Service Department (JPA) convened a Post-SSPA Phase 1 working meeting today with human resource managers from ministries, federal departments and state secretary offices to gather insights and feedback following the implementation of the SSPA, which took effect on Dec 1, last year.

He said continuous engagement and feedback from ministries, federal departments and state secretary offices have allowed JPA to review and give attention to issues related to change management within the public sector.

“This meeting also gave due consideration to human resource management issues following the implementation of Phase 1 of SSPA.

“It also focused on findings from the SSPA Study Benchmarking Session which also referred to best practices in the public service from other countries,” he said.

He explained that the objective of this exercise was to recognise a more comprehensive workforce development ecosystem to ensure that the human capital is geared towards digitalisation and technical expertise in public service, particularly exposure for young civil servants.

In another development, JPA also conducted clinic sessions and meet-and-greet opportunities for each small working committee, providing space to human resource officers from ministries, federal departments, and state secretary offices to ask questions and address concerns about the implementation of Phase 1 of SSPA.