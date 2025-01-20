KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) veterans who have problems calculating the implementation of the Civil Service Remuneration System can contact the MAF Veteran Affairs Department (JHEV) for information.

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari said MAF JHEV has opened a war room for the purpose so that veterans involved could understand clearly how their new pension rate is calculated.

Adly said before the pension revision is made, the ministry had informed the veterans involved on the formula and method used to determine the new pension rate.

“If there are any questions (regarding) the income or the calculation method, I think JHEV is always open to receiving complaints or how the calculation is made,“ he said in a press conference at a Hi-Tea Ceremony with the Minister of Defence here today.

In November, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin announced that veterans who retired before January 2013 would receive an eight per cent first phase pension adjustment in December based on their final salary in 2012.

At the ceremony, a total of 38 veterans from the Central Zone representing 292 veterans who suffered injuries during high-risk operations and training were feted.

All of them also received a one-off Disability Award of between RM6,000 to RM72,000 according to the percentage of individual injuries they suffered.

Commenting on veterans who suffered permanent disability during operations or high-risk training, Adly said the disability pension (PHU) payment would be increased by 10 per cent starting this month for all recipients.

He said that also enjoying new rates starting this month were the education allowance for children of PHU recipients which was increased from RM200 to RM685 to RM1,600 to RM5,400 per year while the constant-attendance allowance (ELS) was increased from RM440 to RM1,500 per month.

According to him, the new rates were in appreciation of all the services, contributions and sacrifices that MAF veterans had given to the country.