KUCHING: A former supermarket cashier, who is now a cancer patient, was bound over for three years on a good behaviour bond by the Sessions Court today after being found guilty on 16 counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving RM21,700.

Judge Afidah Abdul Rahman imposed the sentence on Ivy Estivia Lita, 34, after taking into consideration that she is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatment for stage four colon cancer.

The court also ordered her to furnish bail of RM10,000 with one surety under Section 294 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

She was accused of CBT involving 21 top-up card transactions amounting to RM21,700 at a supermarket on Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce here between Jan 5 and Feb 20, 2023.

She was charged under Section 408 of the Penal Code, which carries a sentence of between one and 14 years imprisonment, caning and a fine upon conviction.

Earlier during the proceedings, the unrepresented accused pleaded for a lenient sentence, citing her deteriorating health condition, which makes it difficult for her to care for herself.

She informed the court that she is undergoing chemotherapy every two weeks and requires her stoma bag to be changed twice a month.

“I have also brought all the relevant documents to prove that I am currently undergoing treatment and have regular medical appointments,” she said.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Aiman Mutallib Mohamad Shariff appeared for the prosecution.