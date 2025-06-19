Stay vigilant, use discretion to avoid being scammed, advises N. Sembilan MB

SEREMBAN: People in Negeri Sembilan, especially civil servants and retirees, are advised to be vigilant and use their discretion to avoid becoming victims of fraud.

Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said this follows a report of an increase in commercial crime in the state, recording losses totalling RM47.74 million in the January to March period this year, compared with RM33.84 million in the same period last year.

He said fraud cases involve not only senior citizens or retirees but young people who are exposed to scammers.

“Scammers are now more cunning; they target all age groups no matter young or old... even my child once fell victim to a scam related to gym membership.

“Fortunately, my child realised it (scam) in time, and only lost RM200 of the original sum of RM2,000,“ he told reporters after the Negeri Sembilan State Government Administration Retirees Appreciation Ceremony 2024 at Palm Seremban Hotel here today.

Also present at the event was State Secretary Datuk Mohd Zafir Ibrahim.

Aminuddin, who is also the Port Dickson member of parliament said the state government will continue to cooperate with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) as well as related agencies in comprehensively combating fraud activities.