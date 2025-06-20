TOKYO: A total of 87 Japanese nationals and their family members have evacuated from Iran and Israel amid intensifying tensions in the Middle East, the Japanese government said Friday.

According to Kyodo news agency, the evacuees arrived by bus in Azerbaijan and Jordan as local airports remained closed and none had health issues, Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said.

Of the 87 including six foreigners, 66 left Tehran and arrived in Baku early Friday, while 21 departed from Tel Aviv and reached Amman on Thursday afternoon, the Foreign Ministry said.

The government is arranging a bus to evacuate more people from Iran as early as Saturday, Iwaya said.

“As the situation remains very tense, the government will protect Japanese citizens with a high sense of urgency,“ he said.

Around 220 Japanese nationals were in Iran and around 1,000 remained in Israel after the evacuations, according to the ministry.

Israel and Iran have continued to exchange strikes since the former attacked Iranian nuclear facilities and military targets last week alleging Tehran was close to obtaining a nuclear weapon, a claim denied by the Islamic Republic.