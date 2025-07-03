KUALA LUMPUR: All enforcement bodies and security agencies have been instructed to take swift and effective action - without compromise - against any party attempting to incite racial or religious hatred.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said this directive was given by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim when he chaired today’s Cabinet meeting.

Fahmi, who is also the MADANI Government spokesman, said that besides this issue, which has gone viral on social media, the meeting also discussed and scrutinised various other current issues.

“All parties are reminded to preserve unity and harmony in society by fostering mutual understanding and respect for one another, as well as always adhering to the country’s laws for the good of everyone,“ he said in a statement today.

The Prime Minister was reported to have issued a warning today to leaders and politicians not to use religious issues as a political weapon for personal gain.

Speaking to reporters after performing Friday prayers at the Masjid Teras Jernang in Bangi, Selangor, today, Anwar stressed that such practices, if not stopped, could lead to racial division.