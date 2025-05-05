PUTRAJAYA: The Eta Aquarids meteor shower is expected to peak at midnight (May 6) until before sunrise, with an average of 50 meteors per hour, according to the Malaysian Space Agency (MYSA).

In a post on its official Facebook page today, MYSA said the Eta Aquarids meteor shower can be observed from April 19 to May 28.

“Visibility will be favourable after the Moon (in its last quarter phase) sets at 2.29 am,” the agency said.

MYSA advised that for the best viewing experience, observations should be made from open areas free of obstructions such as tall buildings, trees, or houses.

“Try to get a wide view of the sky. Avoid brightly lit areas, as darker surroundings offer better visibility,” it added.

The Eta Aquarids meteor shower appears to radiate from the constellation Aquarius, although meteors can be seen streaking across the sky from various directions.

This annual phenomenon is named after Eta Aquarii, the brightest star in the Aquarius constellation. It occurs when Earth passes through the orbital path of Comet 1P/Halley, commonly known as Halley’s Comet.