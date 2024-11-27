Stigma surrounding mental health prevents many from seeking help

PUTRAJAYA: Social stigma surrounding mental health issues, which associates them with weakness or a lack of willpower, remains prevalent in society, causing many individuals to silently bear their emotional burdens.

Associate Professor Dr Rahimi Che Aman, dean of the School of Educational Studies, Universiti Sains Malaysia, highlighted that this issue is particularly prevalent among young people and university students. Despite being aware of the availability of counselling services, many hesitate to seek treatment, fearing that they will be perceived as weak.

“While awareness is present, there is still a significant gap in the courage to seek help. The social stigma, which brands individuals who seek treatment as ‘weak’ or ‘abnormal’, remains one of the most significant barriers,” she explained as a panellist at the Prioritising Mental Health and Well-Being Forum, held in conjunction with the Putrajaya Festival of Ideas (Putrajaya FOI), today.

The forum, which lasted over two hours, was facilitated by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad and featured three other panellists who are experts in psychological services, counselling, and clinical psychology.

Rahimi further emphasised that limited access to mental health services, especially in rural areas, poses a significant challenge for individuals seeking proper care.

Despite the availability of various assistance agencies, such as the Department of Social Welfare and the National Population and Family Development Board, in major cities, individuals in rural areas or from the B40 group often encounter significant barriers to accessing mental health treatment.

“These challenges are not just geographical; they also involve economic factors, a lack of facilities, and the mismatch between available services and the specific needs of these communities,” she explained.

Clinical psychologist and co-founder of the Psychospiritual Institute, Mohd Akif Farhan Ahmad Basri, emphasised that mental health issues arise from a variety of factors, and are not solely attributed to work-related stress. Past trauma also plays a significant role in shaping one’s mental well-being.

“Sometimes, these problems are layered. For instance, a recent graduate may secure a job, but the salary is insufficient, leading to financial instability. This lack of financial security can trigger emotional imbalances,” he said.

“It’s not a matter of weakness or failure; it’s a reflection of the challenges we face in a complex world. What we need is a robust support system for mental health, one that not only focuses on treatment, but also emphasises education and social support,” he added.

Earlier, in his keynote address, Dzulkefly highlighted that mental health has become one of the most pressing challenges facing the global community, including Malaysia.

He referenced statistics from the World Health Organisation (WHO), which indicate that between 10 and 20 per cent of the global population will experience mental health disorders at some point in their lives. This means that one in every 10 people, or more, will face mental health challenges, which can range from conditions such as anxiety and depression, ultimately affecting the well-being of individuals.

Dzulkefly also cited data from the National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS) 2023, revealing that one million Malaysians, or 4.6 per cent of the population aged 15 and above, are suffering from depression. The survey further showed a disturbing trend, with the number of people suffering from depression having doubled since the 2019 NHMS.

The Putrajaya FOI is being held at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC), from today until Friday. The event gathers over 80 leaders, subject matter experts, academics, and industry professionals, on stage for forums and parallel sessions through the Malaysia Ideas Conference (MyIDEAS).