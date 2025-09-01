Strengthening national identity through Bahasa Melayu mastery vital

KUALA LUMPUR: Strengthening mastery of Bahasa Melayu as the national language remains vital for forming the common bond among Malaysia’s multi-racial and multi-ethnic communities.

Principal fellow of the Institute of Ethnic Studies at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Prof Datuk Dr Teo Kok Seong emphasised that Bahasa Melayu must serve as a key foundation of national identity, as highlighted by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim during the parliamentary opening.

“The national language is not only the official language but also a symbol of national identity,“ he stated during an appearance on Bernama TV’s ‘Apa Khabar Malaysia’ programme.

Teo noted that despite more than six decades of independence, many younger generations still haven’t mastered the language sufficiently.

The 2012 recipient of Kuala Lumpur’s Tokoh Pemartabat Bahasa Melayu award suggested reviewing the national language policy to foster greater appreciation within the community.

“Bahasa Melayu holds invaluable significance in nationhood as it is the national language, the official language, and the cultural identity of the people,“ he explained.

He stressed that an urgent change in attitude towards the language is necessary for national cohesion.

Teo also proposed introducing a compulsory subject on intercultural knowledge to enhance public understanding of Malaysia’s multi-racial society.

“If we truly embrace the philosophy of unity in diversity, I believe all ethnic groups can move forward together as one Bangsa Malaysia,“ he concluded. – Bernama