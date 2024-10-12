KUALA LUMPUR: The study on the Highway Network Development Plan 2040 (HNDP 2040) is nearly complete, with 95.11 per cent progress achieved so far, compared to the original schedule of 92.10 per cent and expected to be fully completed by the end of this year.

Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the HNDP 2040, which replaces the HNDP Phase 2 for Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan, continues to prioritise economic development as the main agenda in planning the road network in these territories.

“Enhanced connectivity attracts foreign investments, drives the growth of new businesses and industries, and improves residents’ access to education, healthcare, and other essential services, thereby enhancing overall quality of life,” he said during the question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was replying to a question from Roy Angau Gingkoi (GPS-Lubok Antu) regarding the current status of the HNDP 2040 for Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan, as well as the impact of the plan’s implementation on improving road networks in Sarawak in terms of quality, connectivity, safety, and user comfort.

Regarding Sarawak, Ahmad said the state’s highway network would play a crucial role in reducing transportation costs, facilitating rural producers’ access to larger markets, and subsequently increasing sales and incomes for farmers and local businesses.

He added that better transportation infrastructure also promotes the development of non-agricultural industries such as manufacturing and retail, thus creating more job opportunities and reducing dependency on the agricultural sector.

Responding to a supplementary question from Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff (PN-Rantau Panjang) on plans to address roads frequently flooded, he said the government has plans to resolve the issue in collaboration with relevant ministries.

“I understand the need to raise the level of certain roads to prevent flooding, and we have all the necessary mappings for this,” he said.