KUALA LUMPUR: One of the two suspects arrested for a house burglary on Jalan SS14, Subang Jaya, yesterday has undergone surgery to remove a bullet fragment from his lower abdomen.

Subang Jaya police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said the man, in his 30s, is in stable condition and remains under medical care at a hospital in the district.

“A police officer who was hit during the incident sustained minor injuries and received outpatient treatment,” he said in a statement today.

He said the first suspect, in his 40s, has been remanded for four days until April 1, while the injured suspect has been remanded for six days until April 3.

Background checks revealed that both men have prior criminal and drug-related records. They also tested positive for methamphetamine.

“Several stolen items belonging to the burglary victim were recovered and both suspects admitted they were involved in the burglary,“ he said, adding that further investigation is being conducted to determine if they are linked to other crimes.

The incident occurred at 3.50 pm yesterday during the suspects’ arrest for a house break-in on Jalan SS14, Subang Jaya.

Police opened fire on the suspects’ vehicle after they attempted to ram into a police motorcycle and an officer.