Suhakam urges formal diversion policy for child offenders in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) has called on the government to urgently establish a formal diversion policy for children in conflict with the law. The proposal aims to redirect young offenders away from the criminal justice system and into community-based rehabilitation programmes.

The push follows a recent case involving a 14-year-old student who was remanded for two days after allegedly assaulting a teacher. Suhakam Children’s Commissioner Dr Farah Nini Dusuki stressed that while violence is unacceptable, child offenders must be treated with dignity and given opportunities for rehabilitation under the Child Act 2001.

“A diversion mechanism allows children accused of minor offences to avoid criminalisation and instead receive education, counselling, and behavioural support,” she said. “This approach addresses root causes like trauma or neglect while reducing social stigma.”

Farah Nini clarified that diversion does not negate accountability but shifts focus to restorative justice, which has proven more effective for children. She urged schools and authorities to strengthen preventive support systems to protect both students and educators.

She also reminded media outlets to comply with Section 15 of the Child Act, which prohibits revealing identities of minors in legal cases.

The student involved in the recent incident pleaded guilty in court, with sentencing deferred pending a social report. The case had earlier gone viral after a video showed the alleged assault. - Bernama