IPOH: The government has approved an allocation of RM60 million for the expansion of the Sultan Azlan Shah Airport (LTSAS) in Ipoh.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said the cost is divided into RM8 million and RM52 million for phases one and two, respectively.

“The Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) has approved this allocation. This is a long-awaited dream come true,” he said after attending the Chinese New Year open house hosted by the Perak Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry here today, which was also attended by the prime minister.

Nga said the Ipoh City Council has also set aside RM4 million for the widening of the access road to the airport.

He said LTSAS is expected to accommodate a minimum of 700,000 passengers compared to the 500,000 at present.

“Last year, approximately 512,000 passengers passed through LTSAS, showing that the airport has reached its maximum capacity. This expansion is expected to further elevate Perak’s economy,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nga stated that the upgrade includes a cargo terminal spanning over 10 hectares of land owned by the Perak State Development Corporation, located near the airport.

“It is meant for export to countries such as Singapore, Thailand, and so on,” he said.

Previously, the state government proposed upgrading the airport to enhance Perak’s aviation industry and overall economy.