Sultan Nazrin graces ASC 2024 at UiTM Puncak Alam

KUALA SELANGOR: The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, today officiated at the Annual Scientific Congress (ASC) 2024 held at Hospital Al-Sultan Abdullah (HASA), Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Puncak Alam Campus.

Upon arrival, His Royal Highness was welcomed by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, Health Ministry deputy secretary-general (Finance) Datuk Seri Norazman Ayob, UiTM vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Shahrin Sahib and College of Physicians Malaysia president Prof Datuk Seri Dr Paras Doshi.

During the event, Sultan Nazrin conferred the Lifetime Achievement Awards on Datuk Dr Aris Chandran Abdullah, Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Raymond Azman Ali and Datuk Seri Dr Azhari Rosman, as well as the Dato’ Dr Lim Kee Jin Orator Award on Tan Sri Ridzwan Abu Bakar, in recognition of their contributions to the medical field, education and healthcare development.

In his speech, Dr Paras said the theme of ASC 2024, Navigating Complexities in Medicine, reflects the commitment of healthcare practitioners worldwide to innovation and the continuous pursuit of knowledge for the betterment of the field.

“It is a testament to the tireless efforts of our physicians, specialists and researchers, whose work significantly enhances patient care and the overall health landscape of Malaysia and the region.

“It also underscores the increasingly complex and undifferentiated nature of patient presentations,” he said.

ASC 2024, organised through a collaboration between the College of Physicians Malaysia and HASA UiTM Medical Department, gathered 300 local and international participants for the three-day programme, which concludes today.

The ASEAN Federation of Internal Medicine (AFIM) and the Meeting of College of Physicians Presidents worldwide were also held at the conference.

Aside from discussions and exchanges of ideas, ASC 2024 featured the Khoo Kah Lin Physician’s Cup 2024, a competition among eight teams vying for the top spot in an internal medicine-based quiz.