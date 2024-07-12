Sultan Nazrin graces Hospital Fatimah’s Golden Jubilee Celebration

IPOH: The Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah graced the Golden Jubilee Celebration of Hospital Fatimah here today.

Accompanying him was the Raja Permaisuri of Perak Tuanku Zara Salim.

Also present were Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, Hospital Fatimah’s Board of Directors chairman Datuk Michael Cheah and the hospital’s medical director Dr Liaw Kok Toon.

Sultan Nazrin officially launched the celebration and signed a commemorative plaque before touring an exhibition held at the hospital.

Earlier, in his speech, Michael said that Hospital Fatimah was officially opened in 1974 by the late Sultan Idris A’fifullah Shah.

He said the hospital has since expanded its services, offering a wide range of medical treatments and care.

“We have maintained ISO Certification annually from 1999 to 2022 without fail and have received continuous MSQH Certification Awards from 2006 to 2028,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dr Liaw highlighted that the hospital currently provides nearly 30 medical specialties and sub-specialties, alongside various surgical services and healthcare facilities.

“The hospital has 236 beds and is supported by 641 staff members across various categories. Equipped with the latest medical assets, we remain committed to delivering the highest healthcare standards,” he said.

He also said that Hospital Fatimah has partnered with the Health Ministry (MOH) to expand healthcare services to the public through outsourcing programmes.

These include offering magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), cardiac computed tomography (CT) scans and ultrasound services to MOH hospital patients, which will help improve healthcare quality and reduce patient appointment waiting times, he said.