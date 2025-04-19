IPOH: The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, graced the Perak Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Contingent’s 2025 Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration at the Federal Reserve Unit 5 Headquarters, here yesterday.

Also gracing the event were Raja Permaisuri Perak Tuanku Zara Salim, Raja Muda Perak Raja Jaafar Raja Muda Musa, Raja Di Hilir Perak Raja Iskandar Dzurkarnain Sultan Idris Shah, and Raja Puan Muda Perak Tunku Soraya Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah.

Their Royal Highnesses arrived at 8.33 pm and were welcomed by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad and his wife Datin Seri Aezer Zubir.

Also present to welcome Their Royal Highnesses were Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, Perak State Legislative Assembly Speaker Datuk Mohammad Zahir Abdul Khalid, and Perak police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin.

The event was attended by about 3,000 guests, including state and federal department heads.

Sultan Nazrin and Tuanku Zara also graciously presented duit raya to 50 orphans and Perak PDRM staff.

Their Royal Highnesses visited several food stalls before departing around 10.22 pm.