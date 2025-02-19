IPOH: The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, graced the closing ceremony and prize presentation of the state-level Quran Recitation and Memorisation Assembly 1446H/2025M held at the Casuarina Convention Centre in Meru tonight.

Also in attendance were the Raja Muda Perak Raja Jaafar Raja Muda Musa and Raja DiHilir Perak Raja Iskandar Dzurkarnain Idris Shah.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, Perak Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council president Tan Sri Mohd Annuar Zaini and Perak Islamic Religious Department deputy director Zakaria Abd Razak were also present.

Sultan Nazrin also presented prizes to the winners.

Qari (male reciter) Aiman Ridhwan Mohamad Ramlan and qariah (female reciter) Norhazira Nabila Mohamad Kamel were crowned champions, each receiving a cash prize of RM10,000, an umrah package worth RM10,000 and a plaque.

The Qari runner-up title went to Mohd Sahran Termizi, followed by Amir Naufal Rifqi Mohd Rashid in third place, while Puteri Kalimatul Azzua Hamid and Nur Syahira Saiful Adli secured the Qariah runner-up and third-place titles, respectively.

The first and second runners-up took home cash prizes of RM7,000 and RM5,000, respectively, along with a plaque.

In the memorisation category, Muhammad Adib Ahmad Rozaini successfully defended his champion title for the 1-30 Juzuk category, while Siti Sarah Muhammad Hanif was named the best female reciter.

Both received a cash prize of RM10,000, an umrah package worth RM10,000 and a plaque.

The winners will represent Perak at the national-level competition in Perlis from April 27 to May 2.