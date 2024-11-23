Sultan Nazrin graces state-level Deepavali celebrations

IPOH: The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, today graced the state’s 2024 Deepavali Celebrations at the Indera Mulia Stadium here.

Raja Permaisuri of Perak Tuanku Zara Salim, Raja Muda Raja Jaafar Raja Muda Musa, Raja Di Hilir Raja Iskandar Dzurkarnain Sultan Idris Shah, and Raja Puan Muda Tunku Soraya Abdul Halim were also in attendance.

His Royal Highness was greeted by Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad and his wife, Datin Seri Aezer Zubin, upon arrival at 3.30 pm.

Sultan Nazrin and Tuanku Zara graced the banquet, where dancers performed traditional Indian dance numbers, such as the peacock dance and Bharathanatyam. About 8,000 visitors attended the celebrations.

Sultan Nazrin also presented contributions to 67 orphans from 1 Malaysia, Gembala Baik, Vision Home, Pelangi Perak charity homes, and the Amanah An-Anur Maisarah Foundation.

Meanwhile, speaking at the event, Saarani said that the programme highlights the state’s unique ‘Mini Malaysia’ feature, where people of various ethnicities and cultures continuously uphold the spirit of togetherness and celebrate differences to reinforce harmony.

“However, in recent times, the peace and harmony of a multi-ethnic society are often overshadowed by racial and religious sentiments, causing social relations to be constantly pressured and on the brink of falling into divisions and hostility.

“...the narrative of hatred has been recklessly stirred by igniting the flames of hostility. Issues circulating in society are being politicised along racial and religious lines in the pursuit of political gain, ultimately undermining the harmony and unity within the community,“ he said.

Saarani called on Perakians to work together in nurturing values of goodness to build unity, stressing that they are responsible for contributing to building peace, strengthening mutual understanding, and solidifying brotherhood.