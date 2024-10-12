KUALA LUMPUR: The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, has launched a coffee table book on the history and achievements of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), including its role and success in maintaining national peace and security.

The book, titled “PDRM: Sejarah Penubuhan, Pengorbanan dan Kejayaan dalam Mengekalkan Keamanan Negara” is authored by Prof. Dr. Mohamad Thariq Hameed Sultan and Shafie Abdul Rahman.

Sultan Nazrin also presented the National Book Special Award to seven recipients at the ceremony.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the book celebrates PDRM’s over two-century journey as the nation’s guardian of peace, serving with unwavering dedication, tireless effort, and selflessness.

“This book also highlights the challenges, sacrifices, and PDRM personnel’s heroic stories in defending the nation,“ he said during his speech at the launch of the coffee table book held in conjunction with the Community Reading Promotion tour here today.

Also present were Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, National Book Development Foundation’s Board of Trustees chairman Tan Sri Prof. Dr. Abdul Latiff Abu Bakar, and PDRM’s senior leadership.

“This initiative in producing the book will serve as a reference to spread useful information and inspire the public to be more alert and enhance the spirit of patriotism and love for the nation,“ he said, adding that the book includes brief descriptions of various information about PDRM.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Thariq said the challenge in producing the book, which took a year to finish, was mainly in obtaining accurate facts, adding that they received full cooperation and support from PDRM.

“The book is free and will be published in a quantity of 30,000 to 40,000 copies to be distributed to schools and universities,“ he added.