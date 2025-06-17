Sultan Nazrin opens Bagan Datuk Waterfront Square

BAGAN DATUK: The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, today officially opened the Bagan Datuk Waterfront Square here.

Sultan Nazrin and the Raja Permaisuri of Perak, Tuanku Zara Salim, were greeted on arrival by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also Bagan Datuk MP, and Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

Also present were the Raja Di Hilir of Perak, Raja Iskandar Dzurkarnain Sultan Idris, and the Raja Muda of Perak, Raja Jaafar Raja Muda Musa.

His Royal Highness also witnessed a maritime demonstration by the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN), the Marine Police Force, and the Department of Fisheries Malaysia at the Perak River.

Their Royal Highnesses then toured an exhibition highlighting the history of Bagan Datuk, which is the 12th district in the state of Perak.

The Bagan Datuk Waterfront Square project comprises several components, including the construction of a tourist jetty terminal, recreational and leisure facilities for visitors, conservation of shopfront facades, and road upgrades in Bagan Datuk town.