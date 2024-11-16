Sultan Nazrin receives RM9.7 million in business zakat contributions

IPOH: The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, today consented to receive RM9.7 million in business zakat (tithe) contributions from seven corporate entities, which were handed over to the Perak Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPk) during a ceremony at Istana Iskandariah in Kuala Kangsar.

MAIPk, in a statement, said the handover began with Ipoh Specialist Hospital Sdn Bhd, represented by Chief Executive Officer Badrul Hisyam Ibrahim, contributing zakat worth RM1,057,200. This was followed by Felcra Berhad, represented by its Chief Executive Officer Datuk Idris Lasim, with a contribution of RM1,035,816.

Other contributors included Koperasi Kemajuan Tanah Perak Berhad, represented by Chairman Datuk Mohammed Akhiar Ahmad Wazir Affandi, with zakat amounting to RM128,523, and Koperasi Warisan Pegawai Hutan Melayu Negeri Perak Berhad, represented by Chairman Nor Sharifuddin Yeop Sabar, contributing RM423,276.

Also contributing was Lembaga Air Perak (LAP) with RM4.7 million, represented by General Manager Lokman Abd Rahim, while Lumut Maritime Terminal Sdn Bhd, represented by Chief Executive Officer Datuk Mubarak Ali Gulam Rasul, donated RM1.7 million. Menteri Besar Incorporated of Perak (MB Inc) contributed RM650,000, represented by its Chief Executive Officer Datuk Anuar Zainal Abidin.

The event was also attended by Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, Raja Kecil Sulong Perak Raja Datuk Seri Ahmad Nazim Azlan Shah Raja Ashman Shah, Orang Kaya Bendahara Seri Maharaja Tan Sri Dr Mohd Zahidi Zainuddin, Perak State Secretary Datuk Ahmad Suaidi Abdul Rahim, MAIPk President Tan Sri Mohd Annuar Zaini, and MAIPk Chief Executive Officer Syamsul Hazeman Md Salleh.

Earlier, Sultan Nazrin Shah also presented letters of appointment to new MAIPk members, including Perak Education Director Safuan Raba’ai.