KUALA LUMPUR: The Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, was discharged from the National Heart Institute (IJN) yesterday after receiving treatment since Tuesday (May 27).

In an Instagram post, the Brunei Prime Minister’s Office informed that His Majesty is currently staying at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur.

“Medical specialists have advised His Majesty to continue resting for a few more days before returning to Brunei Darussalam,” the post read.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah arrived in Malaysia on May 25 to attend the 46th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) on May 26 and 27.

His Majesty was reported to have been resting at IJN since May 27 due to fatigue.