KUANTAN: The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, today graced the closing ceremony of the Jungle Falcon Exercise Series 2/2025 between the Malaysian Army (TDM) and the United Arab Emirates Land Forces (UAELF) at Felda Sungai Panching Timur here.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said the exercise symbolised the strong bilateral ties between Malaysia and the UAE, highlighting both nations’ readiness to share knowledge, military tactics and strategic assets - a crucial step towards strengthening regional and global security.

His Royal Highness said through such cooperation, not only were the bonds between both forces enhanced, but mutual trust was also fostered, operational synergy formed and the effectiveness of joint actions improved to face any future challenges.

“I hope that all the knowledge and values gained from this exercise will be applied in every action and duty. Be soldiers of integrity, resilience and vision, not only on the battlefield but also in contributing to the development of our beloved nation.

“I am confident that the success of this exercise stems from the intensive training that tested the physical, mental and emotional endurance of every warrior. This exercise has served as a platform to nurture leadership, strengthen unity and empower the spirit of patriotism,” the Pahang Ruler said.

Also present at the closing ceremony were Chief of Defence Force General Datuk Mohd Nizam Jaffar, Malaysian Army Chief General Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces Staff Lieutenant General Eisa Saif Mohamed Ablan Almazrouei and Commander of UAELF Staff Major General Yousef Maayouf Saeed Humaid Al Hallami.

In a statement, TDM said the exercise was a bilateral training programme involving 77 officers and 766 other ranks from both countries, which took place from April 14 until today at several locations in Kuantan

This was the second series following the first edition held in 2023. The exercise was designed around joint Mechanised Operations and Special Operations in the context of Conventional Warfare, involving activities such as Mechanised Assaults, Combat Deployment, Heavy Weapons Live Firing and Special Operations.

All the training modules were structured to simulate real combat conditions and to test the physical and mental resilience of the personnel involved.

This approach allowed both forces to evaluate their operational readiness and the effectiveness of their existing standard operating procedures (SOPs).