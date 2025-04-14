KUANTAN: The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, and Tengku Ampuan of Pahang, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, conveyed their condolences to the family of the late Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, who passed away tonight.

Their Royal Highnesses prayed that the soul of the late Abdullah, Malaysia’s fifth Prime Minister, be granted a place among the faithful and the righteous.

“May Allah ease all matters for the late Tun Abdullah’s family, granting them strength as they cope with the loss of their beloved,” they said.

“The remarkable contributions of the late Tun Abdullah, whose dedicated service played a pivotal role in advancing and developing the nation, will be forever etched in our hearts. Al-Fatihah,” said the royal couple in the Facebook posting.

Abdullah, affectionately known as ‘Pak Lah’, passed away, at the age of 85, at the National Heart Institute (IJN), at 7.10 pm today.