Sultan of Selangor attends Town Planning Day event

AMPANG: Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah graced the opening ceremony of the state-level World Town Planning Day celebration at Tasek Tambahan Recreational Park here on Sunday.

With the theme “Diligently Building Sustainable and Smart Cities”, the celebration falls on Nov 8 each year to honour and appreciate the contributions of urban planners to developing and creating high-quality living environments that foster a prosperous society.

Also present at the ceremony were Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Hajah Norashikin, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, state executive councillors, Town and Country Planning Department director-general Datuk Alias Rameli and Selangor department director Khairulzaman Ibrahim.

Khairulzaman said the celebration was held at the park in Ampang Jaya as it reflects the theme.

“Tasek Tambahan was selected as it is a strategically located, medium-to-high density residential area within the city that retains a village-like and green environment, and is equipped with various high-tech infrastructure facilities.

“The park symbolises sustainability and livability, and serves as a daily gathering point for residents from diverse backgrounds and income levels to relax and socialise with family and friends.”

He said the celebration targets approximately 3,000 participants and offers various programmes to visitors, including the local community, government agencies and departments, students and foreign tourists.

The celebration aims to familiarise local communities and the public with the Town and Country Planning profession.

It also promotes local tourism products and destinations to stimulate the local economy, further positioning Selangor as a Madani state through creating a prosperous community.

Khairulzaman said the prosperity and rapid development in Selangor are the result of meticulous planning and development approaches, including the hard work of planners at national and state levels.

“The state government places great importance on inclusive urban planning and development that prioritises the people’s well-being. The First Selangor Plan was formulated to make Selangor a smart, livable and prosperous state by 2025.”

He said the profession’s role is crucial to shaping the country’s development policies and planning has been implemented to ensure no group is left behind, aligning with the principles of Malaysia Madani and the country’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

He said after 66 years of the profession in Selangor, urban planning has undergone various evolutions and transformations.

“On behalf of the urban planning profession in Selangor, I am committed to providing excellent service and dedicated to the inclusive and impactful development planning of the state.”

He said since 2023, the state government has provided incentives to Selangor local authorities that are recognised as the most sustainable and happiest cities based on Sustainable City Measurement indicators.

He said the effort measures the sustainability level of a city and cities in Selangor in 2024 have been rated as sustainable.

The programme also saw the presentation of the Sustainable City Award to Selangor local authorities and the Energy and Water Saving Award to residents of the Ampang Jaya Municipal Council for their contributions to achieving SDG.