KUALA TERENGGANU: The Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin, has advised Haj pilgrims to uphold decorum and avoid any misconduct that could tarnish Malaysia’s reputation and its diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia.

His Royal Highness emphasised the importance of adhering to Saudi laws and regulations, maintaining Malaysia’s reputation as a disciplined and well-mannered Haj contingent.

“Take care of your health and personal hygiene throughout your stay in the Holy Cities of Makkah and Madinah,“ he said in a message conveyed by the Yang Dipertuan Muda of Terengganu, Tengku Muhammad Ismail Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin, during the Haj Pilgrims Send-Off Ceremony at Sultan Mahmud Airport tonight.

The Sultan also urged the 142 departing pilgrims to pray for Terengganu’s continued prosperity, safety, and protection from calamities.

“Pray for our brothers and sisters nationwide facing trials, that they remain patient, and for peace to be bestowed upon fellow Muslims in Palestine and other conflict zones,“ His Royal Highness added.

Earlier, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar announced that 2,008 pilgrims from Terengganu would be departing via eight flights, with 495 of them having safely reached Madinah.

Meanwhile, Sazli Hafizan Zahid, 27, expressed immense gratitude for the opportunity to perform Haj with his mother, Siti Hawa Ibrahim, 64.

The youngest of eight siblings credited his mother’s foresight in opening a savings account for him in 2009, enabling him to undertake the pilgrimage at a young age while accompanying her.

“I consider this a divine blessing. I dropped out of university to care for my ailing mother, and now Allah has granted me this chance. Alhamdulillah, my request for an earlier flight was approved, allowing me to return in time for my wife’s July delivery of our first child,“ he shared.