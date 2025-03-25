KUANTAN: The Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has urged Muslims in the state to fulfil their obligation to pay the “zakat fitrah” (personal tithe), emphasising its significance as an act of worship that purifies the soul.

His Highness reminded that zakat fitrah, often taken lightly, is not just a fundamental pillar of Islam but also a vital expression of social responsibility within the Muslim community.

“May the zakat given be a source of blessings and strengthen the bonds of brotherhood among the people,“ said Al-Sultan Abdullah when opening the new Kampung Marhum Mosque in Pekan which has been named the Saidina Uthman Ibnu Affan Mosque.

The speech had been uploaded on the Sultanate of Pahang’s official Facebook page.

Meanwhile, Al-Sultan Abdullah expressed his appreciation to the Pahang Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MUIP) for distributing Ramadan aid totalling RM21.69 million to more than 35,000 recipients including asnaf, mosque institutions, educational centres and new converts.

The Pahang Sultan emphasised that caring for the well-being of the people, especially those in need, is a collective responsibility that must not be overlooked.

In light of the upcoming Eid celebrations, His Highness advised the people of Pahang to observe the occasion with moderation, mindfulness, and love.

“Every year, excessive waste occurs as Ramadan begins. In 2023 alone, 90,000 tonnes of food were wasted and discarded nationwide during the holy month, with the figure rising even higher as Eid approaches.

“Remember, every cent spent in excess and every meal wasted is not a true reflection of Islam,“ said Al-Sultan Abdullah.

The Sultan also reminded the public to prioritise safety, especially on the roads, and to exercise patience and consideration during their journey back to their hometowns for Aidilfitri.

“Aidilfitri should bring us closer to our loved ones, not leave them in sorrow. Be mindful when shopping, be cautious in your celebrations, prioritise safety, and cherish your family and loved ones. That is the true essence of Hari Raya,“ His Highness said.