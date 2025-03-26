Johor government committed to ensuring smooth post-flood cleanup

JOHOR BAHRU: Post-flood cleanup operations across Johor have so far removed 315.74 tonnes of waste following last week’s widespread floods.

State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Mohd Shukor said the figure is expected to reach 500 tonnes.

“The state government is committed to ensuring that post-flood cleanup operations run smoothly to assist those affected. Around 1,000 workers have been deployed to carry it out efficiently and effectively until completion.

“Local authorities such as the Johor Bahru City Council, Iskandar Puteri City Council, Pasir Gudang City Council, Kota Tinggi District Council, Segamat District Council, and Kulai Municipal Council have played a crucial role.

“In addition, 144 Roll-on Roll-off bins, 11 Open Tipper trucks, and 31 JCB excavators have been mobilised to expedite the operations,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Jafni also expressed his appreciation and gratitude to all parties involved, including government agencies, local authorities and volunteers, for their hard work in helping the people of Johor recover from the disaster.

He acknowledged the logistical challenges faced during cleanup efforts and emphasised the state government’s commitment to improving coordination for more efficient flood waste management.

“We encourage close collaboration between residents and local authorities in reporting areas that still require attention. Additionally, we are planning long-term measures to improve flood-prone areas through drainage system upgrades and infrastructure improvements.

“To prevent future floods, engineering studies will be conducted to identify weaknesses and propose sustainable solutions. We will also work with the Federal government to secure additional funding for large-scale flood mitigation projects.

“We urge all parties to remain united in facing this challenge and to work together in rebuilding stronger, more resilient communities,” he said.