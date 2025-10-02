Sultanah of Kelantan opens 2025 state Flora Festival

KOTA BHARU: Sultanah of Kelantan, Sultanah Nur Diana Petra Abdullah, graced the opening of the Kelantan Flora Festival 2025 at the Tengku Anis Municipal Park in Tanjung Chat here today.

Upon arrival at 10.08 am, the Sultanah was welcomed by Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud and State Agriculture, Agro-Food Industry and Commodities Committee chairman Datuk Tuan Mohd Saripudin Tuan Ismail.

After the launch, Her Royal Highness toured the landscape exhibitions and competition sites featuring district and municipal councils from across the state before departing at 12.30 pm.

Tuan Mohd Saripudin said the festival is being held in conjunction with the 56th birthday celebration of the Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V.

He said the organisers are targeting more than 30,000 visitors over the four-day event, which begins today.

“This year sees the participation of 60 entrepreneurs from various sectors compared to only 30 last year, especially from the Farmers’ Organisation Authority.

“The festival runs daily from 10 am to 11 pm and features activities such as terrarium building, spinning-top demonstration and kertok kelapa performance,” he told Bernama.

He added that over 300 species of flowering plants are on display, including orchids, bougainvillaea, roses and butterfly pea flowers.

“We encourage the public to take this opportunity to visit the festival,” he said. - Bernama