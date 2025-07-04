KUALA LUMPUR: The Sungai Buloh Parliamentary People’s Service Centre was mobilised immediately to distribute initial aid to the victims of a storm that hit Kampung Melayu Subang and Subang Perdana, Shah Alam, yesterday afternoon.

Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives who is also the Member of Parliament for Sungai Buloh Datuk Seri R. Ramanan said the storm caused several residents’ houses including public facilities to be affected, but no casualties were reported.

He said the centre was working closely with local leaders with the Petaling District and District Land Office, Shah Alam City Council (Rapid Unit), Fire and Rescue Team, Social Welfare Department and police to ensure that every assistance such as logistics, food, shelter or daily necessities is synchronized.

“This incident certainly brings inconvenience and anxiety to the affected families, especially when they are celebrating Hari Raya Aidilfitri. I fully understand the feelings of the victims and the residents who are affected by this unfortunate mishap.

“In any disaster, togetherness and solidarity are our main strengths. I call on all parties to continue to help each other and comply with the security advice from the authorities,“ he said in a statement tonight.

Ramanan said he would also go down to the affected locations to survey the situation and meet those affected.

According to the statement, any needs, complaints or urgent assistance can be channelled directly to the Sungai Buloh Parliamentary People’s Service Centre via WhatsApp at 014-963 7107.