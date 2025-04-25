Suspect bites off corporal’s ear after being arrested

KUALA LUMPUR: A police personnel lost part of his left ear when a Nigerian male suspect bit it off during a scuffle after being arrested at a clinic in Metro Prima, Kepong this morning.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa stated that the incident occurred at 10.03 am when the corporal responded to an distress call about a foreign man causing a disturbance at a clinic.

“Investigations revealed that the 38-year-old suspect was causing a nuisance at the clinic and was detained by officers from Kepong police station. The corporal was instructed to assist in transporting the suspect back to the Sentul district police headquarters (IPD).

“While escorting the suspect to the back seat of the patrol car, the suspect, with his hands cuffed behind, suddenly acted aggressively and refused to cooperate. The suspect then bit the victim’s left ear, severing part of it,“ he said in a statement today.

Rusdi added that the corporal was receiving treatment for his torn ear at Kuala Lumpur Hospital and the case was being investigated under Section 325/353 of the Penal Code and Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.