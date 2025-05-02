Suspect who allegedly set wife’s car on fire in JB arrested

PETALING JAYA: A man wanted by police for allegedly committing arson on a Toyota Vios was arrested late last night.

According to Harian Metro, Johor Bahru Selatan district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat, said the 25-year-old suspect was apprehended in Bukit Pasir, Batu Pahat, at 12.20am.

He also confirmed that the Toyota Vellfire used by the suspect during the incident was seized.

“Acting on information received, the D7 team from the Johor police contingent headquarters (IPK), together with the D7 Criminal Investigation Division (BSJ) from Batu Pahat district, conducted two raids in Bukit Pasir, Batu Pahat, and Taman Sri Tebrau here.

“As a result of the raids, the suspect was arrested, and evidence—including the Toyota Vellfire—was seized. The suspect will be remanded this morning,“ he said.

It was previously reported that the Toyota Vios suffered 80% damage, amounting to nearly RM90,000 in losses.

The car’s four occupants escaped unharmed.