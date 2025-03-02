PETALING JAYA: A couple’s quarrel is believed to have driven a man to set his wife’s car on fire near a private hospital on Jalan Tebrau, Johor Bahru last night (Feb 2).

According to Berita Harian, Johor Bahru Selatan Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat, said that the 25-year-old suspect, the husband of the car owner, did so after getting upset following a disagreement with his 21-year-old wife.

“The suspect, who arrived in a Toyota Vellfire, blocked the car his wife was in, which also carried two other women and a man. He then proceeded to pour petrol over the Toyota Vios and set it ablaze before fleeing the scene in his Vellfire,“ Raub was quoted as saying. The car’s four occupants escaped unharmed.

As a result, the Toyota Vios suffered 80% damage, amounting to damages of nearly RM90,000.

Authorities are actively searching for the suspect to assist in investigations.

The case is being investigated under Section 435 of the Penal Code, which deals with mischief by fire or explosive substance, an offense punishable by imprisonment and fines.

Members of the public with information regarding the incident are urged to come forward or contact the Johor Bahru Selatan IPD hotline at 07-2182323.

ALSO READ: Husband slaps wife for taking too long to buy chicken rice