SUV in fatal accident in Jeram confirmed driven by senior cop

SHAH ALAM: The driver of a sports utility vehicle (SUV) who collided with a motorcyclist resulting in the rider’s death at Jalan Klang-Teluk Intan in Jeram, Kuala Selangor on Tuesday, was confirmed to be a senior police officer at Bukit Aman.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan has recorded the statement of the officer who was on holiday at the time of the incident.

He said based on a video recording that went viral on social media, it is believed that the officer may have lapsed into micro sleep (sudden sleep lasting a few seconds) while driving at the location in question.

“The officer was also injured and is still being treated in hospital. We have done an urine test which proved to be negative. We will examine the need to make an arrest or otherwise.

“We will complete the investigation with witnesses to the incident and assisted by dashcam footage that has been obtained as well as closed circuit camera (CCTV) from a house in the area,“ he said at the Selangor police contingent headquarters (IPK) here today.

Hussein also assured that there will be a transparent and fair investigation according to the Road Transport Act (APJ) 1987 before the case is referred to the deputy public prosecutor for further action.

If the officer in question is found guilty under APJ, action will be taken against him, he said.

Earlier media reports said a man died when his motorcycle was hit by a Perodua Ativa from the opposite direction while heading home in Kuala Selangor.

The collision at around 6pm saw both vehicles crashing into a small ditch on the left side of the road, and the 57-year-old victim dying at the scene.