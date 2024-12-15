ALOR SETAR: The Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Corporation (SWCorp) has collected 12,852.18 tonnes of flood-related waste across seven affected states from Nov 28 to Dec 11, 2024.

Deputy Minister of Housing and Local Government, Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu, said the cleanup involved 45 areas in the states of Kedah, Perlis, Pahang, Johor, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Kuala Lumpur, including Putrajaya.

“We have set a target to complete the cleanup by Dec 20 in these states that have adopted Act 672. We are hopeful, Insha Allah, that there will be no further flood events,” she told reporters during a post-flood cleanup operations in Taman Aman here today.

Also present was SWCorp Malaysia chief executive officer Khalid Mohamed.

Aiman Athirah also highlighted that in Kedah alone, 730.03 tonnes of flood waste had been collected across 19 locations in Alor Setar and 10 in Kubang Pasu, with the waste transported to the Jabi disposal centre.

She said the operation utilised 79 mini armrolls, 13 backhoe loaders, one water jetter, and an ultrawhack to ensure efficient waste removal.

“SWCorp has also instructed E-Idaman to place 171 waste bins, including 71 units with a 1,100-litre capacity, 95 units (240 litres), two units (660 litres), and three Roro bins at 58 temporary relief centres in Kedah, with daily waste collection.

“Today, I visited Taman Aman to personally oversee the cleanup efforts and ensure that they are progressing as reported, so that the affected residents can return to a safe and comfortable environment,” she added.

She urged residents to take responsibility for managing their waste and ensuring cleanliness in their surroundings in the aftermath of the floods.