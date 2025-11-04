KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) dismantled a syndicate distributing drugs to Sarawak following the arrest of three men and seizure of 104 kilogrammes (kg) of drugs believed to be syabu (methamphetamine), worth RM3.33 million, in an operation in the Klang Valley on April 5.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Rusdi Mohd Isa said all suspects were locals, aged between 33 and 44 years, who were arrested when police raided two hotel rooms in the Kuchai Lama area at 11.40 pm on April 5.

He said in the raid on the first room in the hotel, police arrested two men and found two suitcases containing 70 plastic packages of drugs believed to be syabu, weighing 72.8 kg.

“At the same time, the police team also raided another room in the same hotel and arrested the third suspect as well as seized a suitcase containing 30 plastic packages, with drugs weighing 31.2 kg,“ he said at a press conference here today.

According to him, the weight of the total drugs was 104 kg which can meet the demand of 520,000 drug addicts at one time.

He said the three suspects were offered between RM8,000 and RM10,000 to act as drug mules to smuggle the drugs into Sarawak.

“This syndicate is believed to have started operating since January this year and this is the first time the suspects had been tasked with transporting drugs into Sarawak via air from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 2 to Miri Airport, Sarawak,“ he said.

Rusdi said the preliminary urine screening found two of the suspects tested positive for morphine, and they possessed criminal records for drug offences, criminal threats and vandalism.

He also said that all suspects have been remanded from April 6 to 12 to help in the investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“The Royal Malaysia Police, especially the NCID, is determined to combat the country’s No 1 enemy and hopes the public will continue to provide information related to drug distribution activities through the NCID Hotline at 012-2087222,“ he added.