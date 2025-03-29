Taiping Hospital looking for next-of-kin of two deceased men

IPOH: Taiping Hospital is looking for the next-of-kin of two local men whose bodies remain unclaimed at its Forensic Medicine Department.

In a statement today, Taiping Hospital director Dr Khuzaini Abd Karim said the first individual, Abdul Rahim Abdullah, 85, was confirmed dead on March 19, with his last known address at No 159A, Kampung Baru Sempadan, Jalan Keretapi Kampung Larut Tin, Taiping.

He said the second individual, Lim Thiam Leong, 46, was pronounced dead on March 21, with his last known address at PT 2094, RPT Kampung Benggali, Lawan Kuda Lama, Jalan Simpang, Taiping.

“Next-of-kin or those who knew the deceased are urged to visit the Taiping Hospital’s Forensic Medicine Department or call 05-8204000 (ext. 8045) for claims and further information,” said Dr Khuzaini.