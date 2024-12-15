Taiping police arrest pharmacy robber within four hours

IPOH: Police arrested a man within four hours of robbing a pharmacy in Taiping before he could spend his ill-gotten gains.

Taiping District police chief ACP Mohamad Nasir Ismail said the 20-year-old suspect was apprehended after a report was received from a 28-year-old woman working as a pharmacy assistant at 10.27 pm.

“The woman was threatened with a knife and forced to withdraw money from the cash register. Fearing for her safety, she handed over RM300 to the suspect.

“Acting on the information, a team of officers from the Criminal Investigation Division of the Taiping District Police Headquarters arrested the suspect and seized a knife, along with the remaining stolen cash,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohamad Nasir said the suspect, who has two prior criminal records, has been remanded for six days, to assist in investigations under Section 392/397 of the Penal Code.