SUBANG JAYA: Victims of the Putra Heights gas pipeline fire incident are set to receive cash assistance of RM3,000 per family, which will be distributed by Tan Sri Vincent Tan’s Berjaya Cares Foundation immediately.

Transport Minister, Anthony Loke Siew Fook, revealed that he was contacted by Tan, who is ready to provide a cash donation to ease the burden of the victims in the incident.

“This is among the donations that are being worked on, and of course, we at the Transport Ministry will continue to contact private companies to help, whether in the form of cash, essential goods, or transportation,“ he told reporters while visiting fire victims at the Putra Heights Mosque temporary relief centre (PPS), here, today.

Also present was Selangor Investment, Trade and Mobility executive councillor, Ng Sze Han.

According to Loke, support from the private sector is now increasing, and he hopes that more parties will come forward to provide assistance to the affected victims.

“With continued support from the private sector and relevant parties, it is hoped that all fire victims can be assisted more efficiently to enable them to return to their normal lives,“ he added.