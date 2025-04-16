PETALING JAYA: The congregation of Masjid Jamek Ar-Rahman in Batu Feringghi expressed their disappointment over a viral video showing several women dancing provocatively, believed to have taken place during a recent Songkran Festival celebration.

The mosque’s chairman, Ismail Din, said they were only made aware of the incident after the video went viral on social media last Sunday.

ALSO READ: Stern action against anyone who redicule, insult race and religion - Aaron

“We only found out after the video circulated. It shows women dancing in revealing and provocative clothing on the upper floor of a restaurant.

“It clearly depicts indecent and disgusting behavior,” he told Harian Metro.

He added that such events are highly immoral and strongly condemned the act, calling it insensitive and damaging to the reputation of Batu Feringghi beach, a popular public destination.

“We urge the relevant authorities to scrutinize permit applications more carefully before granting approvals, to prevent such activities from happening again, as they offend the sensitivities of the Muslim community here,” he stated.

Earlier, the 37-second video made rounds online, showing several women in provocative outfits dancing at the restaurant, which is located about 50 meters from the mosque, drawing various reactions from netizens.