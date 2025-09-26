Tawau Airport upgrade to be closely monitored for timely completion

TAWAU: The Ministry of Transport will closely monitor the RM120.9 million Tawau Airport upgrading project to ensure it is completed within the stipulated 36-month period.

Minister Anthony Loke said the project, expected to be completed in 2028, will bring significant benefits to the people, particularly in the tourism and trade sectors, through modern and comfortable facilities.

He stressed the importance of the contractor completing the project on time and promised to request weekly progress reports during post-Cabinet meetings.

The ministry will also ensure the project runs smoothly without disrupting airport operations, requiring contractors to plan construction in phases.

According to him, the project, undertaken by a Sabah construction company, involves increasing passenger terminal capacity from 1.5 million to 2.5 million passengers annually.

Loke said the project also involves adding aerobridges, improving the aircraft apron, and upgrading the air-conditioning system and check-in counters.

Public facilities such as toilets will also be enhanced as part of the upgrade.

An important element is the provision of separate and secure immigration and e-immigration check-in areas for domestic and international flights, in compliance with international standards.

He explained that currently, immigration checks for both flight types are conducted in the same area, causing confusion and raising security concerns.

Loke added that the airport upgrading will also strengthen Tawau’s role as a strategic gateway to East Kalimantan, Indonesia, aligning with the Malaysia MADANI agenda.

Last year, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced the government’s agreement to expand both Tawau Airport and Miri Airport in Sarawak at a cost of RM235 million during the Budget 2025 tabling. – Bernama