PASIR MAS: The Malaysian Army (TDM) continues to tighten control in the Kelantan-Thailand border, particularly in the prevention of illegal smuggling activities, by using advanced technology like drones to monitor areas that are difficult to access.

Malaysian Army Chief General Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan said that, besides periodic patrols by personnel in border areas, the TDM also used drones to monitor locations that are inaccessible to vehicles or motorcycles, to enhance security and detect any suspicious activities.

He added that since there are various illegal smuggling attempts at the border, the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) will continue to constantly monitor these developments.

“So far, smuggling activities are under control. They (the smugglers) may avoid areas monitored by the MAF and the country’s security teams at the border areas,” he said.

He told reporters this after surveying the 8th Brigade Merpati Sector Operations area in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration at the Tok O army post in Rantau Panjang here today.

Muhammad Hafizuddeain said although the Kelantan-Thailand border area has many locations that are frequently used as smuggling routes, the army will continuously increase monitoring and security measures, with a focus on areas identified as hotspots.

He added that there are 11 control posts along Sungai Golok, with 18 officers and 300 rank-and-file soldiers involved in today’s operation, which went smoothly.

“Although the situation is under control, we will remain alert and enhance security, especially during festive periods because of the possibility of irresponsible parties taking advantage to cross the border illegally,” he said.

On the issue of security, Muhammad Hafizuddeain said although there have been bomb attacks in southern Thailand, Malaysia’s border controls remained strong and effective.

“We continue to work closely with the police and the neighbouring operations sector to ensure border control is always tightened.

“So far, there have been no reports of direct threats to areas in southern Thailand or Malaysia,” he said.