KAPIT: A teacher from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Kapit 2 sought the assistance of the Fire and Rescue Department last night to transport a Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) candidate from their longhouse to the school.

The longhouse in Sungai Sibau, Jalan Bukit Goram, Kapit, was hit by severe floods with water levels rising to over 1.2 metres.

A statement by the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department’s Operations Centre earlier today stated that the teacher’s call was received at 10.34 pm, following which a rescue team from the Kapit Fire and Rescue Station was immediately dispatched to the location.

“The team transported the student with a fiberglass boat provided by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee at the Kapit District Office.

“The student was then handed over to the SMK Kapit 2 dormitory warden,” the statement read.

It added that the flooding around the longhouse remains under control and poses no immediate danger, as the elevated structure keeps the water level approximately 2.1 metres below the floor.