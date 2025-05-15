KUCHING: The 54th National Teachers’ Day Awards go beyond mere recognition, serving as a meaningful step towards advancing the quality of education in the country.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said that any major shift in education begins at the most fundamental unit, namely the classroom, where teachers and students interact daily and shape the true direction of learning.

“When we speak of school reform, there is no place more appropriate or impactful for a child’s education than their own classroom.

“Thank you to all teachers for your continued commitment to educating with sincerity. May this effort serve as a strong foundation for enhancing the quality of national education,” she said in her speech at the awards ceremony here today.

Fadhlina said the event was not merely symbolic but also served to recognise outstanding teachers who have implemented impactful innovations in teaching and learning.

“I reviewed each nomination thoroughly. There were even some awards I personally requested to be added because I felt these teachers truly deserve our appreciation.

“May these awards inspire other colleagues, and we will continue to strengthen this initiative,” she added.

At the ceremony, recipients of the Anugerah Khas Pendidikan, Anugerah Guru Inovatif, Anugerah Guru Ikon, Anugerah Guru Berwibawa, Anugerah Khas Bitara Bahasa and Anugerah Khas Menteri Pendidikan each received a certificate, a plaque of appreciation, and cash prizes of RM3,000, RM1,000, and RM500, depending on the category.