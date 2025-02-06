Teachers welcome book vouchers as support for teaching and students

KUALA LUMPUR: The provision of MADANI Book Vouchers to more than 400,000 teachers this year, as announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, reflects the government’s concern for educators, while also aiding them in the teaching and learning (PdP) process.

Muhammad Ashraf Ahmad, 36, an English teacher at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Alang Iskandar, Perak, said the initiative, introduced for the first time, brings relief after he had long used his own money to cover the cost of learning materials.

“I plan to use this voucher to buy reference and additional exercise books that can be lent to students, because when this initiative is implemented, the spirit of teaching becomes stronger,“ he told Bernama when contacted.

Another teacher, Tengku Flora Tengku Kamarul Zaman, 48, expressed her gratitude and described the initiative as a form of government appreciation for the role of educators in shaping the nation’s future.

The MUET (Malaysian University English Test) teacher at the Form Six Centre (PTE) of SMK Taman Selayang hopes the government will continue to diversify aid initiatives for teachers, as such support can also enhance their psychosocial support towards students.

“I hope the government continues to provide consistent support, not only in the form of vouchers but also through improved infrastructure and ongoing training, for the progress and development of a quality future generation,“ she said.

For Rabiatul Nur Athirah Ramli, 28, a religious education teacher from SMK Rahmat, Melaka, the voucher will benefit not only herself but also her students.

“The provision of book vouchers to teachers is a great honour and a very meaningful recognition, as it not only acknowledges the contributions of teachers but also motivates us to remain committed to improving the quality of our teaching.

“I intend to use part of the voucher to purchase workbooks or additional reading materials for students, especially those who are less privileged,“ she said.

When closing the Kuala Lumpur International Book Fair (PBAKL) 2025 here yesterday, the Prime Minister announced the distribution of book vouchers to over 400,000 teachers for the first time, in addition to continuing the voucher programme for students of Institutions of Higher Learning (IPT).

The announcement was also welcomed by IPT students, who suggested several improvements to its implementation, as raised by the Prime Minister.

Wan Alani Nizam, 22, a student from the Faculty of Communication and Media Studies at Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Shah Alam, said the initiative helps ease her financial burden, especially in purchasing academic reading materials.

“I’m very grateful that the government continues to provide vouchers to students, as this initiative does help lighten my financial burden, especially when buying reference books and academic materials.

“To ensure the vouchers are used prudently, I suggest that the categories of redeemable books be set—such as academic, scholarly, self-development, motivational, and course-related books only,“ she said.

Abu Hanifah Mohamad Hanapi, 23, a student from the Faculty of Sustainable Arts and Creative Industry at Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI), hopes more types of educational books will be offered under the book voucher programme for easier access.

“I hope the government diversifies the types of textbooks offered to make referencing easier,“ he said.

Last year, IPT students received MADANI Book Vouchers worth RM100.