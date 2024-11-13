Tech grads urged to stay alert against human trafficking syndicates, scammers

MELAKA: Graduates with technology expertise, especially in information and communication, have been advised to exercise caution to avoid becoming victims of human trafficking syndicates or scammers looking to exploit their skills for criminal activities.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said with technological advancements and the lure of attractive salaries, these individuals are increasingly at risk of being targeted.

“From my field research, we are dealing with more complex human trafficking cases. While these syndicates may not always need highly specialised skills, they do seek individuals with at least basic knowledge of systems and telecommunications.

“So, those with technology skills are also in their sights,” he told reporters after officiating the closing ceremony of the 2024 ATIPSOM Enforcement Seminar – Awareness to Action: Mobilising Against Human Trafficking and People Smuggling here today.

He also advised recent graduates from higher learning institutions to be wary of high-salary job offers, especially those overseas.

“On average, we know that entry-level salaries here range from RM1,500 to RM2,200, while scammers can offer between RM4,000 and RM5,000.

“For young job-seekers eager to start their careers, this is understandably enticing, and these job ads often appear legitimate, offering positions like customer service or technical support without any indication of involvement in online gambling,” he said.

He said authorities have also discovered some Malaysians unintentionally playing a part in encouraging friends to work abroad, especially young graduates attracted by high-paying jobs, unaware they’re being drawn into syndicate networks.

Mohd Shuhaily warned that job offers in countries like Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos or Myanmar should be approached with caution and thoroughly verified by job-seekers to avoid falling into scams or human trafficking traps.