Technical and tactical cyber unit formed to tackle cybercrimes - IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: A new Technical and Tactical Cyber Unit has been established to boost the Commercial Crime Investigation Department’s (CCID) ability to effectively tackle cybercrimes.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain announced that 17 positions have been filled to launch the unit’s first-phase operations.

“This initiative will strengthen PDRM’s capacity to address cyber threats with greater effectiveness,” he said during the November 2024 IGP monthly assembly at the Bukit Aman CCID today.

He highlighted that the tactics used by criminals in commercial crimes are becoming more complex, particularly with the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

A particularly alarming example is the rise of deep fake technology, which allows criminals to create convincing fake content such as videos, images, or audio to deceive victims.

“This progress requires us to adopt more proactive and innovative measures to prevent the exploitation of technology, particularly in online fraud,” he said.

He also noted that the restructuring of roles within the CCID is one of the measures being taken to address these emerging challenges.

However, he added that since no new positions were allocated, PDRM has relied on internal resources to reorganise the CCID to prioritise critical functions.

Razarudin further stated that amendments to Section 424 of the Penal Code and Section 116D of the Criminal Procedure Code, passed by the Dewan Rakyat on July 9 and 11, will strengthen the enforcement of commercial crime laws, including those related to the use of mule accounts.

“The amendment to Section 424 of the Penal Code addresses offenses involving mule accounts, such as the possession, control, and surrender of ATM cards, credit cards, e-wallets, and any other payment instruments,” he explained.

“Meanwhile, the amendment to Section 116D of the Criminal Procedure Code will authorise police officers with a rank of at least Sergeant to seize or block transactions related to financial dealings,“ he said.

On commercial crime statistics, he noted that online fraud via telecommunication scams, e-finance fraud, e-commerce fraud, love scams, fake loans, and non-existent investment schemes remains the most frequently reported category each year.

Razarudin revealed that from January to September 2024, a total of 24,671 online fraud cases were recorded, amounting to losses of RM1.04 billion.

He added that during the same period, enforcement efforts resulted in 17,661 operations and raids, leading to the arrest of 18,506 individuals for various commercial crimes, with 13,184 charges successfully filed.