Teen girl killed, man injured in motorcycle crash due to burst tyre

BUKIT MERTAJAM: A 17-year-old girl was killed while her 23-year-old male companion suffered serious injuries after their motorcycle skidded due to a burst tyre on the North-South Expressway near Seberang Jaya.

The incident occurred at Kilometre 136.8 northbound late yesterday evening.

Seberang Perai Tengah police chief ACP Helmi Aris confirmed that the pair were travelling from Juru to Sungai Dua when the rear tyre of their motorcycle suddenly burst, causing the vehicle to lose control.

“The 23-year-old rider sustained severe injuries and is currently receiving treatment at Seberang Jaya Hospital. Unfortunately, the teenage pillion rider was pronounced dead at the scene,“ he said in a statement today.

Authorities are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Witnesses or anyone with information related to the accident are urged to contact investigating officer K. Vignesh at 011-14572390. – Bernama