Teen stabbed 200 times: Mother pleads to stop false rumours

PETALING JAYA: The grieving mother of a 16-year-old student who was fatally stabbed by her schoolmate in Bandar Utama has made an emotional appeal to the public to stop spreading false information about her daughter’s brutal murder.

Wong Lee Ping revealed during a press conference at her daughter Yap Shing Xuen’s wake that the teenager suffered approximately 200 stab wounds in the horrific attack.

Speaking tearfully, Wong addressed the widespread speculation circulating on social media, particularly claims suggesting that a relative was involved in orchestrating the murder.

“Please stop spreading the rumours,“ Wong pleaded, emphasising that such allegations are completely untrue and causing additional pain to the family.

“Police said the suspect climbed over the toilet cubicle where my daughter had locked herself in and began stabbing her.

“My daughter shouted for help and the suspect jumped out of the cubicle. (However) it was already too late when the teacher managed to force the door open.

“My daughter and the suspect did not know each other before this. Please stop spreading false information, my daughter is already a victim,” she was quoted as saying by FMT..

Wong described the family as devastated by the tragedy and appealed for privacy during this difficult grieving period.

Yap Shing Xuen was the family’s only child, making the loss even more profound.

The press conference was held as the family prepares to lay their daughter to rest, while trying to cope with the overwhelming grief and public attention surrounding the high-profile case.

The shocking murder occurred in Bandar Utama, where the victim was allegedly attacked by a fellow student.

The brutality of the attack, involving approximately 200 stab wounds, has sent shockwaves through the community and raised serious questions about student safety and mental health support in schools.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the killing, including the motive behind the attack.

The case has attracted significant attention on social media platforms, with various theories and unverified claims being widely shared. However, Wong’s emotional appeal highlights the harmful impact such speculation can have on grieving families already struggling with unimaginable loss.

As the family mourns their only child, Wong’s plea serves as a reminder of the importance of verifying information before sharing it online and respecting the privacy of those affected by tragedy.

The family has requested that the public allow them space to grieve and honour Yap’s memory without the burden of addressing false narratives.

Investigations into the murder are ongoing, with authorities expected to provide official updates as more information becomes available.